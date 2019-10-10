Prisons Hold Transition Fairs To Help Inmates Adjust To Life After Release
TULSA, Oklahoma - Happening Thursday, the Department of Corrections will take the first step toward releasing hundreds of inmates under Oklahoma's new criminal justice reforms.
Thursday's two Transition Fairs will help inmates to better adjust to life outside of prison.
All the inmates involved in these transition fairs will be released, or have their sentences shortened, under House Bill 1269.
That bill made state question 780 retroactive, which changed certain non-violent drug and theft related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.
The fair will connect inmates with different non-profits and services from around Oklahoma, so the DOC says they can "better integrate into society after prison." Two prison facilities in Taft-- in Muskogee County-- are hosting the first transition fairs Thursday.
One is at 9 a.m. Thursday at Eddie Warrior correctional center, and the second is at 1:30 p.m. at Jess Dunn Correctional center.