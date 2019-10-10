TPS Superintendent Holds Meeting To Answer Budget Deficit Questions
Thursday night is the final public forum for Tulsa Public Schools as the district tries to figure out how to slash $20 million from its budget heading into the next school year. But the Superintendent is holding a more informal meeting first on Thursday morning.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist will be at Wilson Teaching and Learning for 1 hour Thursday morning.
She's asking those who may have questions about the district's future to stop by and meet with her between 7:15 and 8:15 a.m.
It sounds to be a more personal meeting before Thursday night's community meeting at East Central High School from 5;30 to 8 p.m.
This is the 11th, and final, meeting where district leaders can meet with parents to get their input on how to best deal with the massive budget deficit.
Dr. Gist told News On 6 that everything is being considered in terms of where cuts could be made.
This effects the 2020-2021 school year budget.
Both meetings today are open to the public.