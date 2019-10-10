Wild Heart Ranch Seeing Surplus of Raccoon Orphans, Planning Expansion
FOYIL, Oklahoma - A northeastern Oklahoma wildlife rehab says it needs more room to meet a growing need for raccoon orphans.
In a Facebook post Wild Heart Ranch says its raccoon load has more than doubled over the past two years. The non-profit says it's taken on a surplus of raccoon orphans from the Tulsa area to help take the load off Tulsa animal rehabbers.
The non-profit says it's take in well over 100 raccoons two years in a row, along with hundreds of other animals.
Wild Heart Ranch says it's run out of room to the point workers may have to turn baby raccoons away, which means they'll likely end up being euthanized.
Wild Heart Ranch is looking for sponsors to help fund a $25,000 expansion for a large enclosure.
It would serve not only raccoons, but also skunks, opossums, coyotes, foxes and other species that need help.
The non-profit says the expansion needs to happen by next spring.
To donate or for more information, contact Wild Heart Ranch Founder Annette King at 918-949-0158