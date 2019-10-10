Day 4: Search For Mass Graves Continues Despite Possible Storms
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thursday begins day four in the search for potential mass graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The survey team will focus on the southern edge of the Oaklawn cemetery during their fourth day of searching.
The Oklahoma Archaeological Survey team is scanning the area with ground-penetrating radar technology.
Wednesday's rain forced the team to stop searching for about an hour. And with more rain in the forecast, that could happen again Thursday. But as long as it's not a downpour, one senior researcher says the technology can power through the weather.
"It mostly just impacts our good spirits. Some of the equipment we have is English-made so it's very water resistant. The only one that really slows down is the ground-penetrating radar because that's got an Android tablet that they don't have a waterproof case for" said Scott Hammerstedt, Senior Researcher.
The survey team will search Newblock Park next. However, they may not be ready move on to that area until Monday.