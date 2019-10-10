News
Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Chef Rebecca Foy shows us how to make a seasonal dessert that's sure to please!
Cobbler
- 1 ¼ cup All-Purpose Flour
- 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- ½ teaspoon Salt
- 3/4 Cup Sugar, Granulated
- 2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
- ½ cup Pumpkin Puree
- ¼ cup Milk
- ¼ pound Butter, Melted1 ½ teaspoons Vanilla
Topping
- ½ cup Sugar, Granulated
- ½ cup Sugar, Brown
- ¼ cup Pecans, Chopped
- 1 ½ cups very hot water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium sized bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and spices. Set aside.
- In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter.
- Pour into a small 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.
- In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar and pecans together.
- Spread over the top of the batter evenly.
- Pour hot water over the entire thing and bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set.