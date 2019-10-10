Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Chef Rebecca Foy shows us how to make a seasonal dessert that's sure to please!

Cobbler

  • 1 ¼ cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • 3/4 Cup Sugar, Granulated
  • 2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • ½ cup Pumpkin Puree
  • ¼ cup Milk
  • ¼ pound Butter, Melted1 ½ teaspoons Vanilla

Topping

  • ½ cup Sugar, Granulated
  • ½ cup Sugar, Brown
  • ¼ cup Pecans, Chopped
  • 1 ½ cups very hot water


Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a medium sized bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and spices. Set aside.
  3. In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine.
  4. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter.
  5. Pour into a small 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.
  6. In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar and pecans together.
  7. Spread over the top of the batter evenly.
  8. Pour hot water over the entire thing and bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set.