Parents Concerned After Booker T. Washington High School Finds Bed Bugs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some parents say they are not taking any chances after bed bugs were found at Booker T. Washington.
Students were back in class today after the district treated the entire building yesterday. Parents said they kept their kids home from school today because they don't want to risk anything.
We're told the principal has indicated she's excusing those absences.
In a letter to families, the superintendent says "we do not have an infestation of bed bugs at Booker T. Washington High School."
They confirmed six bedbugs were found at the school. There was a possible sighting of two or three more. The superintendent says they investigated other reports, but experts tell them those were fruit flies and other small insects.
In the last week, they treated 24 classrooms as a preventative measure. Yesterday, exterminators treated the entire building.
The district says it was necessary, but they're doing it to keep students safe and healthy.
"The school does not have a problem with bed bugs, we do not have a situation in which people should feel uncomfortable being at school. We really want folks to get back to school," Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist said.
She says they're still closely monitoring the building, which includes inspections by exterminators and the school.
The district says students can help by reporting any sightings of bed bugs to school leaders.