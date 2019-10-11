News
Oklahoma School For The Blind Prepares For White Cane Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma School for the Blind has been around since 1897.
It is based in Muskogee, and it offers educational programs, tuition free for blind and visually impaired students from Pre-K through 12th grade.
They are getting ready for White Cane Day.
The event is happening Tuesday, October 15 at the Woodland Hills Mall from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Their jazz band will also be performing at the event at 6 p.m. followed by the walk.