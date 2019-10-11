6 Things to Know Ahead of the Red River Showdown
TULSA, Oklahoma - There's a lot to think about when it comes to gameday from what to wear, to what to bring and even when you should leave.
Traffic: Drivers can take Hwy 75 down from Tulsa, but the highway is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Okmulgee and Beggs. Some good news for drivers going through OKC, All lanes of I-35 will be open in Oklahoma to the Texas state line. That change will be in effect from Friday to Sunday.
Fan Entrances: Fair gates open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, but no one is allowed in the stadium until 2 hours before kickoff.
Player Entrances: Why would you want to enter before when team buses also arrive two hours before kickoff. Team buses will arrive via Coliseum Drive and pull to Gate K.
Tailgating: Lets face it, many fans will be tailgating in the morning, that's allowed on official Fair lots. Parking in those spaces is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and costs $20.
Bag Policy: When entering the Cotton Bowl there is a clear bag policy. Only small clutch bags or purses 4.5" x 6.5" don't have to be clear.
OU Fan Seating: Sooner fans will be seated in the traditional spot, on the south side of the Cotton Bowl. Fans can use Gates G,J,K,L,M,A)
For more common questions head to Sooner Sports frequently asked questions section about this match-up on their website.