Road Construction To Impact Red River Showdown Traffic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lots of drivers will hit road Friday and Saturday to head down to Dallas for the OU-Texas game, and there is some construction you need to know about.
It doesn't matter which route you try to take, if you plan on taking highway 75 all the way down or if you plan on heading to Oklahoma city first--plan on hitting construction at some point.
Earlier this week, ODOT sent out a release specifically for the OU-Texas Game traffic that you should be aware of: in total they have 24 major projects happening on highways between here and Dallas.
If you plan on taking 75 down to Dallas, be aware of construction happening in Okmulgee County where the highway is narrowed down to one lane in each direction between Okmulgee to Beggs.
If you are going to be traveling to OKC and plan on taking highway 40 and leaving after work, there is going to be some construction around Oklahoma City starting at 8 p.m. Friday night right around Choctaw Road.
All of these projects are also in addition to the major shut downs we already have here in the Tulsa area, so just make sure you're giving yourself plenty of time.