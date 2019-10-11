President Trump Returns To The Campaign Trail
President Trump returned to the campaign trail Thursday night in Minnesota and quickly showed that he isn't backing down in The face of a congressional impeachment inquiry.
This was President Trump's first campaign appearance since the House began its impeachment inquiry into the White House's dealings with Ukraine.
The President called it a witch hunt instigated by Democrats like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
The President took the stage hours after the indictment of two witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman allegedly have ties to the president's private attorney, Rudi Giuliani.
Both are charged with illegally funneling foreign donations to U.S. political campaigns. That indictment however does not mention Giuliani or the President.