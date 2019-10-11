News
ITA All-American Tennis Championships Comes To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of the best male and female collegiate tennis players are in Tulsa this week for the ITA All-American Tennis Championships.
Both the men's and women's matches will be televised on ESPNU this Sunday, October 13th.
You're invited to come out and watch. The women's singles championship is at 6 p.m., and the men's is at 8 p.m.
This is the first time a tennis event has been televised live on national TV in the City of Tulsa.