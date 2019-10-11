Food Recipe
Andolini's SPQR Pizza
Friday, October 11th 2019, 12:23 PM CDT
Ingredients:
- One pizza dough — pushed out to size, we use a 14 oz. or 16 oz. dough pushed out to a 14” pr 16” pizza
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil - two tablespoons
- 1.5 Tbsp of minced garlic
- 14 oz. of Ricotta cheese
- A half-ounce portioner (looks like a small ice cream scoop)
- 9 oz of shredded or diced mozzarella cheese
- 9 oz of Italian sausage, portioned into approximately one-half ounce chunks (if desired)
- 6 slices of prosciutto, torn into three pieces each (total of 18 pieces of prosciutto) (if desired)
- 1 Tbsp of Pecorino Romano cheese
Directions:
- Preheat your oven and a pizza stone if you have one to 450 degrees. Allow stone to heat thoroughly, 30 minutes to one hour.
- Prepare crust.
- Spread olive oil on crust, evenly coating all but outer 1” of dough.
- Sprinkle minced garlic over pizza.
- Using the portioner, evenly drop approximately 1/2 oz each dollops of Ricotta cheese every inch or so on the pizza.
- Can be topped with Italian sausage, or prosciutto, if you wish… or no meat for a traditional “white pizza.” If using meats, place them evenly on the pizza.
- Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese
- Place pizza on stone and bake until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown
- Remove from oven, top with Pecorino Romano cheese and serve