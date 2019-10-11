Ingredients:

  • One pizza dough — pushed out to size, we use a 14 oz. or 16 oz. dough pushed out to a 14” pr 16” pizza
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil - two tablespoons
  • 1.5 Tbsp of minced garlic
  • 14 oz. of Ricotta cheese
  • A half-ounce portioner (looks like a small ice cream scoop)
  • 9 oz of shredded or diced mozzarella cheese 
  • 9 oz of Italian sausage, portioned into approximately one-half ounce chunks (if desired)
  • 6 slices of prosciutto, torn into three pieces each (total of 18 pieces of prosciutto)  (if desired)
  • 1 Tbsp of Pecorino Romano cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven and a pizza stone if you have one to 450 degrees. Allow stone to heat thoroughly, 30 minutes to one hour.
  2. Prepare crust.
  3. Spread olive oil on crust, evenly coating all but outer 1” of dough.
  4. Sprinkle minced garlic over pizza.
  5. Using the portioner, evenly drop approximately 1/2 oz each dollops of Ricotta cheese every inch or so on the pizza.
  6. Can be topped with Italian sausage, or prosciutto, if you wish… or no meat for a traditional “white pizza.” If using meats, place them evenly on the pizza.
  7. Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese
  8. Place pizza on stone and bake until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown
  9. Remove from oven, top with Pecorino Romano cheese and serve