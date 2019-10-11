News
Tahlequah Police Release Video Of Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Tahlequah Police have released video of an officer-involved shooting October 6.
It started as a domestic call from Bobby Vaughn's ex-wife saying he fired a gun at her home. When officers arrived they could not get Vaughn to come outside.
After a brief standoff, three officers opened fire on Vaughn after he came outside to point a gun at them.
"As you can hear, officers did not see Mr. Vaughn go down and did not know if they hit him. He retreated into the house and we lost visual contact of him," Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said.
The three officers are are currently on administrative leave.