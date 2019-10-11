Disabled Tulsa Woman Surprised With New Bike After Hers Was Stolen
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A disabled Tulsa woman whose bike was stolen earlier this week, got quite the surprise.
Morgan Hilton's three-wheeled bike was stolen from her apartment balcony near 81st and Memorial on Sunday night, but now she has a new one to ride.
“I love it,” said Hilton. “Thank you so much.”
She's so thankful, because when someone took her bike, they took so much more.
An accident when she was young causes Morgan to have seizures, and trouble using the left side of her body, so it's easier to balance on a bike with three wheels.
So, some of her independence was also stolen.
Tulsa Police recovered Hilton's bike earlier this week, but when she got it back it was covered with stickers and it's not even rideable anymore.
"The basket had also been torn off," said Hilton. “And this part was painted.”
But that's where Teri and Dale Waggoner enter the picture.
Teri and Dale were watching the news Tuesday night when we told viewers about Morgan's trike being stolen, and within 10 minutes, they knew they wanted to help.
"As soon as I saw the story start I thought, it's been in my garage, I know what to do,” said Teri Waggoner.
Teri says her Dad used the bike, before he went into an assisted living facility last year.
She knew it would be perfect for Morgan.
So with a few adjustments here, and some bolts tightened there, she’s ready to roll as she focuses less on what was taken, and more on what's being given.
And since one good turn deserves another, Morgan thanked Teri and Dale for their kindness with a cake.
A sweet ending, thanks to people who care.