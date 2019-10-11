Ripley Educators Named In Tulsa County Prostitution Investigation
RIPLEY, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma school superintendent and one of his teachers were named in a prostitution sting operation on Friday.
Operation Velvet Fury targeted people running alleged fronts for prostitution and websites used by the businesses.
In the process, two educators in Ripley were identified.
A Ripley support teacher was arrested and thought to be one of six ringleaders. A reporter from News On 6, News 9's sister station in Tulsa, spoke with the district's superintendent who is accused of being a John.
Tulsa County district attorney's office and the Oklahoma attorney general's office are cracking down on prostitution.
“If you are a consumer of paying for sex and victimizing women, we are coming for you,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.
While the state agencies are making a list of the "Johns," so far, three accused ringleaders have been arrested. This includes Kacey Williamson, a Ripley Middle School employee.
Investigators said Williamson stated "she was starting a new life but planned on keeping select clients for prostitution," according to messages found in the Discord app.
Once arrested, she did not return to her classroom.
“She did not report to work Thursday,” said Ripley Public Schools Superintendent Kenny Beams
Also named in court documents was Beams.
Reporter: “It notes you’re the superintendent and that you are a user of Reddit and Discord, is that correct?”
Beams: “I don’t think that’s correct."
Reporter: “You don’t think or you don’t know?”
Beams: “It's not correct."
Reporter: “This is an affidavit and it lists your name, that you’re known to solicit acts of prostitution in Tulsa? how would that make it into an affidavit?"
Beams: “I don’t know.”
Reporter: “What can you tell us about that?”
Beams: “I don’t know."
When asked if Beams helped Williamson secure her job with the district, Beams denied going out of his way to help her.
Reporter: “Is that how she got the job over there, is the connection you had on this website?”
Beams: “She got her job because she called me, it was listed on our website."
Beams was taken into custody Friday night on a soliciting complaint.