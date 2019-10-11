Tulsa Woman Helps Lead Effort To Reintegrate Former Prisoners
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is working hard to give people with criminal histories a second chance at tackling life after incarceration. Two groups and more than 20 vendors are coming together for the Sowing Hope Resource Fair next week.
Sometimes all you need in life is a little bit of hope.
"In order for us to better our lives, we need for people to believe that we are worthy of change and to invest in us," says Civil Rights Activist D’Marria Monday.
D'Marria is working overtime to make sure hope is exactly what people feel when they walk through the doors of the Rudisill Library in less than a week for the Sowing Hope Resource Fair. Tulsa's Block Builderz is partnering with the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity and twenty vendors to put on an event focused on giving opportunities to people with criminal histories.
"We are removing barriers. We are removing barriers for employment. housing but not only that- Tuesday is during fall break. We are providing childcare. We are also providing lunch," said Monday, "We will also have employers there who are second chance employers- who are coming to the resource fair to look for employees."
There will be ways for people to learn how they can get their GED, how they can go back to school and get degrees, how they can find housing and a job.
"There is so much untapped potential in our justice involved population," said Monday.
Resources, D'Marria says she wished she would've had when she got out of prison in 2013. When she started her 10 year sentence, she says her first baby was just four months old.
"It can be heartbreaking at times because you feel like you can't get ahead but you are being constantly punished for the crimes that you already paid your time for," said Monday.
Once D'Marria got out she says she ran into obstacles because of her past. She fought hard and eventually found her way- by making a way for others. This event is part of that mission.
"That is the whole purpose is to spread hope to those who feel hopeless," said Monday.
The event is at Rudisill Regional Library from 10am-2:30pm. Please sign up for free by clicking here.
Monday says there is also an opportunity at this event for people who have warrants for municipal tickets. If you go to the fair Monday says, they will sign you up for work hours and you will get a 30 day extension to resolve your ticket.