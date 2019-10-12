News
Owasso Man Accused Of Stabbing His Father
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso police are investigating an early morning stabbing October 12. Officers were called to a home near 11900 North 108th East Avenue on a report of a domestic assault, according to Lt. Nick Boatman, Owasso Police Department.
Police said Tyler Clark Jones, 23, assaulted his girlfriend Saturday morning.
Police said Jones's father tried to stop the assault - and that Jones stabbed him in the chest. Jones was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and attempted murder.
Owasso first responders treated the 22-year-old woman for injuries related to being choked, police said. Jones's father was taken to the hospital in serious condition.