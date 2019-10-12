News
Crews Locate Missing Boy At Castle Of Muskogee
Saturday, October 12th 2019, 9:38 PM CDT
Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A 7-year-old boy went missing at the Castle of Muskogee Saturday night but has since been found. A large law enforcement presence was at the attraction, searching through buildings and looking into cars while the child was missing.
The owner of the Castle, which is currently being used as a haunted house, said they closed the venue around 9:30 p.m. as a result of the search.
The boy was found not long afterward and is being reunited with his family.
Wagoner County's emergency manager told News On 6 Tulsa Police offered to bring their helicopter to help search.
Witnesses said police searched the Castle and checked cars as they left. The boy was reunited with his mother at the scene.