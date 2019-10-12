Woman Witnesses Fatal Punch Outside Tulsa Bar
TULSA, Oklahoma - Both loved ones and strangers are honoring the life of a man who was killed after police say he was punched outside a Tulsa bar. Friday night, officers arrested a man in connection with the death of Thomas Hurley.
A woman says her own friend is the suspect, and she hosted a balloon release Saturday in honor of the victim as friends and family grieve.
Kaley Banner says Rodeo Nightclub is one of her and her friends' favorite spots.
It's where they were last Saturday night.
Banner said she noticed Thomas Hurley and some friends joking around outside.
“He and his buds from Utah were messing around, pushing each other,” she said.
One of Banner's friends at the bar, Chris Carter, stepped in to break up what he thought was a fight.
She said Hurley told Carter everything was fine.
“That's when Chris took his fist, and knocked him so hard everybody heard the crack," Banner said.
Banner, who works in the medical field, jumped into action and then called police the next day to make a report.
“It was one of the hardest things I had to do because I was turning in someone I just not 24 hours ago was laughing with,” she said.
On Tuesday, Hurley died from massive head injuries.
“Finding out his condition, that he wasn't gonna make it, broke my heart.”
Friday night, Tulsa police arrested Chris Carter for first-degree manslaughter. Police say video shows Carter punching Hurley while Hurley had his hands down.
Hurley's family told us this week he just turned 34 and was in Tulsa to train for a new job. He has three young children and was married to his childhood best friend.
Banner has since started a GoFundMe and hosted the balloon release tonight in Hurley's honor.
“This is a situation where I was put there for a reason,” Banner said.
Carter posted his $50,000 bond.
Hurley's family are back in Utah. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with expenses.