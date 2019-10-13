Even though it came late in the first quarter, it completely changed the direction of the contest. Leading 3-0 and backed up on its own 2-yard line, Tulsa appeared to have scored a touchdown when Smith hit Crawford with a 98-yard pass. After the play was nullified by the video review that showed Crawford stepping out of bounds before the catch, momentum swung Navy's way. Tulsa ended up punting, giving Navy a short field with the ball at the Golden Hurricane 48, and five plays later, Perry scored on a 29-yard run. The Midshipmen went on to score on each of their next three possessions while Tulsa had just three first downs and 47 yards of offense in the second quarter. Navy entered halftime with a commanding 28-3 advantage. "You got to be good and lucky, it's always the case," Niumatalolo said of the wiped out Tulsa touchdown. "The ball's got to bounce your way and that was big for us."