Broken Arrow Home Catches Fire Overnight; No Injuries Reported
TULSA, Oklahoma - An overnight fire has left a Broken Arrow home with significant damage.
Broken Arrow Fire crews responded to the house near Houston St and South 145th East Ave. on Sunday morning. They say no one was home because the family is away on vacation. According to firefighters a neighbor saw the flames and called it in.
Right now investigators say the fire may have started in the attic but they have not determined a cause.
"We don’t know exactly what might’ve caused it. we do know the origin or at least the part of the house where the flames were strongest and first reported but we have yet to make that determination," said BAFD Battalion Chief Gerald Stroup.
The home received severe smoke and water damage.