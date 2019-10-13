Sendoff Ceremony Held For Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers Deploying To Iraq
TULSA - Behind every soldier is an army of support.
No one knows that better than Sergeant David Lamb and his wife Julia.
"I am pretty ready for this, this isn't my first deployment, I have an awesome wife who has been given all the tools to succeed and support me. It’s my duty," Lamb told News on 6.
That duty extends beyond family to his country. Lamb not only had to say goodbye to his wife of one year, but also his 5-month-old baby.
"He's going to miss maybe walking and crawling, but we love him and support him, and we will try and FaceTime as much as we can," Julia said.
A ceremony was held Sunday morning for the entire 834th Aviation Support Battalion for their nearly yearlong deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. They will be sent to Iraq and Kuwait to provide aviation maintenance to aircrafts.
Some soldiers have been deployed dozens of times. But, for specialist Kenneth Maddox, it’s his first. Luckily, his wife - Sergeant Stephanie Maddox - has helped him prepare.
"I am nervous," Maddox admitted, "but it’s kind of easier with us being duel military we know what to expect and it’s easier to stay in contact."
Maddox and his wife met through the battalion and know firsthand what it means to put their country first.
"She supports me every step of the way," Maddox said. "I am where I am now because of her."
There were hugs, kisses, and tears shed; reminding us what these men and women give up to serve our country.
The soldiers will first go to Fort Hood, Texas where they will conduct their post-mobilization training prior to heading overseas later this year.