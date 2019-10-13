OHP: Good Samaritans Worked To Help Victim Of Deadly Hit-And-Run On I-44
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said bystanders did everything they could to rescue the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash on a Tulsa highway.
Troopers said several good Samaritans jumped into action on Interstate 44 Saturday, to rescue the man hit by a truck.
One of the good Samaritans said she and others did CPR on the victim for nearly 20 minutes.
Nicki Moore and her 4-year-old daughter were heading back from a soccer game yesterday afternoon when they first noticed the backups on Westbound I-44.
"I saw all this traffic jumping off the highway, and saw a girl get out and go over to check a pulse and start compressions," Moore said.
Moore, a nurse for 7 years, pulled over and began to perform CPR on man who was struck by a truck while crossing the highway near the 51st Street exit.
"It took 15 or 20 minutes for the first people to get there, the officers, they were amazing, and they took over," she said.
OHP Lieutenant Colby Overstreet said the driver who hit 61- year-old Perry Killian took off.
Killian died on the scene.
"I've learned to look at things like that as, I've done everything I could," Moore said. "There was nothing more I could have done."
Overstreet said investigators tracked down the driver, Jason Rudluff, Saturday night and seized his black pickup that had front end damage.
He said he's grateful for people like Moore stopping to care.
"Especially at a time where someone failed to remain at the scene of a scene where they're lawfully and, some would say, morally obligated to, it's good to see good Samaritans stop to help in such a tragic event," Overstreet said.
Moore wants to urge people to get CPR certified for times like these.
"I hope other people would save me and my family," she said.
No arrests have been made but troopers say they're still investigating and that could change.