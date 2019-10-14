News
Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting, Robbery
Monday, October 14th 2019, 4:39 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a robbery and shooting near North Hartford and East 46th Street North.
Police say the suspect approached the victim and demanded their belongings.
Police say when the victim refused, the suspect shot that person in the leg.
Officers say the suspect then took off with the victim's belongings.
Police say the victim has been taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.