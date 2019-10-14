The cold front will enter northern OK early Tuesday morning and continue moving southeast through the midday to afternoon period. At this point, it appears the boundary crosses the metro around noon to 2pm with a narrow window for a few showers or storms. The deeper moisture will be southward, but most of the dynamic energy will remain slightly north. This system, however, will bring a few strong to near severe storms across extreme southeastern OK during these periods. We’ll more than likely reach our high of the day for most of the area during the noon to early afternoon hours, nearing the lower 70s, with temps dropping into the lower 60s by Tuesday 5pm. This will lead us to a noticeable cool-down with Wednesday morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Afternoon highs Wednesday should be in the lower 60s with sunshine, dry air and north winds.