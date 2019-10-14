News
1 Person In Critical Condition After Shooting, Tulsa Police Say
Monday, October 14th 2019, 5:42 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a man who they say shot his girlfriend, then lied about what happened.
Police said the victim is in critical condition but will have a second surgery Monday morning.
The shooting happened at an apartment just south of I-244 near Garnett.
The victim's boyfriend claims he heard a gunshot coming from the bathroom and told police it was self-inflicted.
Officers said the victim was outside the apartment when they showed up, and she was immediately sent to the hospital.
Homicide detectives became involved, and police said the victim's boyfriend, Edward Davis, was arrested.
He being questioned by detectives but has not been booked into the jail.