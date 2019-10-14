Day 5 Of Search For Possible Mass Graves Starts
Day five of the mass grave search is happening Monday at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery. It's also the last day you can catch crews before they move to their next location.
Crews are expected to wrap up work at the Oaklawn Cemetery by the end of Monday. After that, they'll move on to Newblock Park.
The public can come and watch Monday's operation, but crews are reminding people to turn off cell phones, so the signal doesn't interfere with their equipment.
Work will begin at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. on Monday.
News On 6 learning how much the search is costing the City of Tulsa.
Officials say they are paying the archaeologists with the University of Oklahoma $56,000 for their services. However, that's the initial quote and could change once the work is complete.
The money OU is paid will go into a research fund. It will be used to help undergraduate students go to a field school in archeology next summer somewhere in Oklahoma.