Kurds Make Alliance With Syria's Dictator As U.S. Forces Leave Northern Syria
The sudden withdrawal of all U.S. forces from northern Syria is leading to an unexpected alliance between the Kurds and Syria's dictator.
The White House is doubling down on its decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
Last week, President Trump ordered a few dozen soldiers to withdraw from an area along the Turkish border.
Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper said "we have American forces, likely caught between two advancing forces, and it's a very untenable situation."
The move cleared the way for Turkey to launch an assault on the area's Kurdish population.
The Turks consider them terrorists, but the Kurds have long been part of the alliance against ISIS.
Now, President Trump is expanding on last week's order and directing all U.S. forces to leave Northern Syria.
Jim Mattis, Former Defense Secretary said "if we don't keep the pressure on, then ISIS will resurge; it's absolutely a given."
In a tweet Sunday, the President insisted he'd made the correct decision writing in part "very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish border, for a change..."
Sunday night, Kurdish leaders announced they are teaming up with Syrian Dictator Bashar al-Assad's military to fight off the Turkish invasion.
And on Monday, the Associated Press said that the European Union nations condemned the Turkish offensive into Syria and are calling on all member states to stop arm sales to Ankara.