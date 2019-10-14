News
Tulsa Transit To Hold Public Meeting Regarding Turley Bus Service
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Transit is holding a public meeting to talk about Turley bus service options.
Starting in late November, there will no longer be service North of 54th Street North because of the new Aero Bus Line. By ending service many people there feel they’ve been cut off from work, grocery stores and the ability to get adequate healthcare.
So, Tulsa Transit is holding a public meeting to discuss options. That meeting is from 6 to 8 at the Tulsa Health Department's Office near MLK and 56th Street North.