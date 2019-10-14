News
Fortnite Season Ends With Explosive Event; Players Unable To Play, For Now
NEW YORK CITY, New York - Season 10 of the popular video game Fortnite ended on Sunday with an event fittingly called "The End".
The End event was said to introduce season 11 but it turned out to be more literal than payers thought. An explosive season-ending event caused the destruction of the game's island. Apparently the game itself and all the player characters were absorbed into a black hole. Right now the game is no longer playable.
The official Fortnite Twitter account and website only show the black hole. The Fortnite YouTube channel has a Livestream of the event that shows the explosions and is currently streaming just the singularity.
It looks like Fortnite has ended. For now.