News
Police Identify Tulsa Man Shot To Death In Apartment Home Invasion
Monday, October 14th 2019, 10:38 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have released the name of a man shot in a home invasion at the Bellevue Apartments in Tulsa Thursday night, October 10. Benjamin Montgomery, 22, was at his apartment when a neighbor was being robbed, police said.
The robbers invaded Montgomery's home when they realized they realized a party was going on there, according to TPD. Police said when the two men got into Montgomery's apartment, there was a confrontation.
Montgomery died after being shot in the chest.
Homicide detectives are looking for the suspects, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.