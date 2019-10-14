Native American Day Celebrated In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Beautiful weather and big crowds turned out to downtown Tulsa Monday, Oct. 14 as the state celebrates Native American Day. Mayor G.T. Bynum took the stage at Guthrie Green to welcome representatives of Oklahoma tribal nations on the third annual celebration.
Leaders of Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek), Osage, Choctaw, Pawnee, Iowa and Ponca Nations spoke before the crowd. Themes included the progress made by Native citizens and the good working relationship between the tribes and Tulsa county and city.
One highlight of the celebration was a parade that featured tribal princesses, drummers and community organizations.
The celebration runs through 5 p.m. with music, singing, dancing and art exhibits.
