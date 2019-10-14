WATCH: Brian Dorman, Chubbs & Tara Pucker Up For Victoria The Pig
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - It was the moment we'd all been waiting for. Generous Tulsa State Fairgoers donated over $22,000 to the Food for Kids program of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. News On 6 manned a booth at the fair to collect funds for needy Oklahoma kids, and once again our generous viewers and listeners came through.
They donated enough money to feed nearly 150 kids every weekend during the school year through the backpack program. Most of those donations went to News On 6 anchor Brian Dorman's box at the fair, which means he got to pucker up for Victoria the pig.
Chubbs and Tara from KHITS were our radio winners. Tara had marshmallows to tempt Victoria to pucker up. Chubbs had a little trouble catching Victoria's eye but ended up with a kiss - and most of the marshmallow.
Though Brian said he was hoping for a piglet, he did give the 200-pound sow a quick kiss.