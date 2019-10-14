TULSA, Oklahoma - Travis Davidson is the co-owner of Treys Bar and Grill and he joined us this week to talk to us about Treys "Giveback Burger" that's available this month benefitting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Need

  • Toasted Brioche Bun
  • Spicy Mayo
  • Asian Slaw
  • Beef Patty
  • Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Spicy Mayo:

  • Mayo
  • Chipotle Peppers (blended)
  • Lime Juice
  • Cumin

 

Asian Slaw:

  • Cucumber Ribbons
  • Purple Cabbage
  • Green Cabbage
  • Shredded Carrots
  • Green Onion
  • White Sesame Seeds
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil
  • Rice Wine Vinegar

 

Spread Spicy Mayo on Bottom Bun

Top with Grilled Beef Patty

Combine Slaw ingredients and toss

Place Healthy Portion of Slaw atop Patty Drizzle Sweet Thai Chili Sauce lightly Place top bun