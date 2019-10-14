News
Thai Style Giveback Burger
Monday, October 14th 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Travis Davidson is the co-owner of Treys Bar and Grill and he joined us this week to talk to us about Treys "Giveback Burger" that's available this month benefitting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Need
- Toasted Brioche Bun
- Spicy Mayo
- Asian Slaw
- Beef Patty
- Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Spicy Mayo:
- Mayo
- Chipotle Peppers (blended)
- Lime Juice
- Cumin
Asian Slaw:
- Cucumber Ribbons
- Purple Cabbage
- Green Cabbage
- Shredded Carrots
- Green Onion
- White Sesame Seeds
- Sugar
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive Oil
- Rice Wine Vinegar
Spread Spicy Mayo on Bottom Bun
Top with Grilled Beef Patty
Combine Slaw ingredients and toss
Place Healthy Portion of Slaw atop Patty Drizzle Sweet Thai Chili Sauce lightly Place top bun