OKC Zoo’s 4-Month-Old Red Panda Cub Recovering From Leg Amputation
Oklahoma City Zoo Facebook
The Oklahoma City Zoo said Monday that 4-month-old red panda cub Khyana is recovering after recently undergoing an amputation of her hind leg.
The zoo said caretakers noticed Khyana’s leg was not functioning properly and an exam revealed she had a birth deformity in her hip that resulted in a misshapen leg.
Zoo officials said Khyana is recovering away from public view and is being monitored regularly.
Updates of Khyana’s progress will be provided as they become available, zoo officials said.