Some other reforms include:



• Test reimbursement or waiver for all certified teachers taking their teaching exams, if they hold a contract to teach at a Title I school.

• Fully funded paid internship programs for students in accredited OK colleges and universities working for a semester in Title I schools. Internships would be paid by the state at a flat rate on par with the existing program at OU.

• Replacement of chronic absenteeism with teacher retention and/or a measure of building climate on the A-F report card.

• Where school districts have a step 0, new teachers certified by an accredited college or university would enter at step 1.

• Counting of all of the years of experience in out-of-state public schools on the state and local pay scale, when teachers are hired from out of state.

• Full funding of NBCT stipends by guaranteed legislative appropriation.

• Funding of 1017 classroom size limits by legislative appropriation.

• Insurance relief for educators by placing them on state plans that pay a greater share for spouses and children.

• Forgiveness of student loans for graduates of accredited college and university certification programs for teachers in Title I schools at a rate of 20% of the loan each year up to 5 years in the Title I school.

• Reduction of burdens and mandates on teacher PD and planning, including 250 minutes planning time for all teachers/week, requiring access to collaborative time. Limitations on the ability of administrators and districts to impinge on this time.

• Implementation of play-based standards in pre-k to 3rd grade to emphasize the importance of movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, art, and music.

• Recognition of the importance of art education

• Barring of use of non-certified personnel as teacher coaches and/or evaluators.