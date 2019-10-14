News
Autopsy Reveals More About Suspect Shot, Killed By OHP Trooper In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are learning new information about a man who was shot and killed by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper over the summer in Tulsa. According to the medical examiner's report, William Martin had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the shooting.
The U.S. Marshals Northern Violent Crimes Task Force was trying to arrest Martin on new complaints of DUI and having a firearm as a convicted felon.
They say he took off and led members on a chase. They say that's when Martin tried to run over a trooper, and the trooper shot him.
News On 6 has filed an open records request for the dash cam video.