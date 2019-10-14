4th Tulsa Post Office Targeted By Thieves
TULSA, Oklahoma - For the second night in a row thieves has hit a Tulsa post office, breaking into nearly 70 boxes.
The Eastside Station Post Office happens to be the fourth post office hit in two months. People who rent there say they feel violated.
Cyrus Watkins was greeted with a locked door and confusion today as he tried to access his P.O. box that he's rented for more than 20 years. He said he hasn't had any problems until now.
Between October 13 and the morning of October 14, postal inspectors say thieves busted open the boxes. Police told victims they pried them open and stole from nearly 70 boxes.
"It blew my mind. Its never been locked, I come here a few times and its always been open," Watkins said.
Over the weekend thieves also trageted nearly 100 boxes at post offices in Utica Square and Owasso. Last month, burglers also broke into boxes near 51st and Sheridan.
Louis Ruffin has a P.O. box at Eastside Station as well and says he couldn't believe it either.
"To find out that the boxes have been broken into, I never expected it to be a major post office," Ruffin said.
U.S. Postal Inspector Sean Smith said they are investigating all three break-ins.
"We present those cases to the U.S. attorney's office for prosecution. I can tell you possession of stolen mail is a serious federal crime," Smith said.
Watkins says he can't believe people can stoop so low.
"Please, you're not thinking about the people - how this is going to affect them," he said.
