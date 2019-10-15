As the northern stream system moves across the central plains today, the south winds continue to increase our low-level moisture across NE OK. This has resulted in clouds this morning along with a few spotty showers or pockets of drizzle with lows in the upper 60s. Highs this afternoon will be reached around or shortly after the noon-hour with locations near the metro reaching 73 with falling temps into the lower 60s by 5pm today. As the weak front enters the metro region at midday to early afternoon, a narrow line of showers will be possible, but no severe weather will be likely across the metro. As the boundary approaches east-central and southeastern OK later this afternoon, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. I would think these areas will remain slightly southeast of our coverage areas. The Arbuckles to the Pittsburg County region southeast would need to remain aware of this potential for a few strong to severe storms. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. This threat will quickly end across southeastern by 7pm to 9pm tonight across southeastern OK, while continuing across northern Texas for a few more hours this evening.