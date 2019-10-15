Former Fort Worth Officer Charged With Murder
FORT WORTH, Texas - A former Texas police officer is out of a job and charged with murder after shooting and killing a woman in her own home.
Aaron Dean is now facing a murder charge two-and-a-half days after the Fort Worth officer shot through the window of a home and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, who was sitting with her 8-year-old nephew inside.
Monday night, Dean was released from jail on a $200,000 bond.
Body camera video of the deadly shooting was released over the weekend. In it, police never identify themselves.
Dean resigned from the department Monday. The police chief said he would have been fired if he didn't quit.
Now the department says it will be doing an internal investigation to figure out how the situation escalated so quickly.