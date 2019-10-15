Congress Returns From Recess As Impeachment Inquiry Continues
Congress returns from a two-week recess Tuesday. But the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump continued through the break, as investigators deposed another former Trump administration official.
Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is expected to testify later this week.
This follows a day of closed-door testimony by President Trump's former Russia expert at the White House: Fiona Hill.
Hill told lawmakers Monday that the President's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Sondland bypassed White House policy as they pursued the President's personal goals in Ukraine.
Now, the Whistleblower, whose report led to this impeachment inquiry, may not be coming to Capitol Hill.
But on Monday, the President tweeted in part that "we must determine the whistleblower's identity to determine why this was done to the USA."