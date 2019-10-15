City of Tulsa Installs New Route 66 Markers
TULSA, Oklahoma - There are dozens of new signs along Historic Route 66 through Tulsa to explain some of the Mother Road's highlights.
The 29-new signs are part of the Vision Plan to promote tourism along Route 66. These are different from previous signs showing people how to find the historic highway. The new signs explain each site, and direct visitors to some of the other places of interest nearby, like the Blue Dome or Rose Bowl.
"It's a wonderful success story to say that Route 66 has a life beside the history. I think that's the message we want to get out. You're learning about history but it continues to be important today," said Ken Busby of the Route 66 Alliance
Officials say more neon signs are coming to parts of Route 66 through Tulsa as part of a grant to promote the highway.