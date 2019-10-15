News
Officers Respond To OSU Library Amid Report Of Possible Gunshots
Tuesday, October 15th 2019, 11:29 AM CDT
Updated:
Officers are responding to the Edmon Low library on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater Tuesday amid reports of "possible gunshots."
A spokesperson for the university told News 9 / News On 6 that two students reported hearing what sounded like gunshots near the library.
Police are investigating and have the building secured at this time, the source said.
At this time no gunshots are confirmed.
This is a developing story.