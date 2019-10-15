'Random Act Of Violence' Changes Everything For Oklahoma Family
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and his wife are devastated over the murder of their 22-year-old son, Ben.
Tom and Michelle Montgomery are in shock; they are angry and grief-stricken and want to make sure the killers are caught before anyone else gets hurt or killed.
Ben’s parents sat down with News On 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright, to talk about Ben's life and the tremendous courage he showed in his final moments.
Ben was the baby of the family, with two older sisters. He graduated Jenks high school where he played basketball and football and was just getting ready to start a new job this week and move into a house. His parents learned of his murder just one day before the family was planning a big get-together to celebrate Ben's recent birthday.
Tom and Michelle Montgomery say Ben was a sweet kid who was engaging with people and crazy about animals. He was known for leaving his mom little notes to wish her a good day or call her, just because.
"It may just be something he heard on a podcast or a song that touched him or directions in the kitchen because he loved to cook. I'm going to miss that the most," said Michelle Montgomery, Ben's mother.
They taught him to never start a fight but finish one if need be and to protect his friends. Police say when two men broke into Ben's apartment, he put himself between the gun and his friends, saving their lives, but sacrificing his own.
"He took all the wonderful attributes of his mother with regard to his heart, and I suppose he got a little strength from me," said Tom Montgomery, Ben's father.
"Not a little, a lot. He got his strength from his dad," Michelle said.
As a trooper, Tom has knocked on countless doors to deliver bad news, so when four fellow troopers showed up at his door, he knew it was going to be devastating.
"We will never be the same after this. This changes it all," Tom said.
Mixed with their grief is anger at the men who killed Ben, who are still out there. They pray someone turns them in.
"The animal that killed my son is still out there, and I don't want any other family to go through this," said Tom Montgomery.
"Random act of violence," Michelle said.
Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.