Judge Admits Mathematical Error In Oklahoma Opioid Ruling
TULSA, Oklahoma - Johnson & Johnson attorneys were back in front of the judge on Tuesday arguing about the amount of money the judge ordered the company to pay in the State of Oklahoma's case.
Judge Thad Balkman initially ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million dollars for their part in creating Oklahoma's opioid crisis and the company has been calling that decision into question ever since.
Firstly the drug company says the judge miscalculated how much money they should pay for one part of the state's plan to fix the opioid crisis by $107 million dollars
The judge admitted on Tuesday he made a mathematical error at his original judgment and said that the amount could be removed from the company's total lump sum in his final opinion. As for all the other arguments presented at the hearing, the judge says he needs time to think about it.
Johnson & Johnson argues they should receive a "settlement credit" for the money drugmakers Purdue and Teva agreed to pay meaning J-&-J's amount should be reduced by around $355 million. They say this is a term the State of Oklahoma already agreed to but state's attorneys say that's absolutely not the case.
"When the state didn't recover billions anticipated, disappointed with amount, it changed course and changed argument about settlement credit," said Johnson & Johnson Attorney Sabrina Strong.
No word yet on when the judge is expected to rule on everything else discussed at today's hearing.