Sapulpa Liberty Elementary STEM Academy Holds Coin Drive To Pay For Orphan's Scholarship
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Students at Sapulpa's Liberty Elementary STEM Academy have been holding a coin drive to pay for a scholarship that will make a big difference to orphan Neto Ramirez.
We told about about the drive two weeks ago - when students got started.
Since then they raised more than $500, which is more than their goal.
The money will be used to help pay for Neto's school tuition, housing, clothes, food, and other things.
They got to see their hard work pay off by watching a live stream of their principal Tom Walsh, and teacher, Ms. McCallum, giving Neto the scholarship at the Shalom Home Orphanage.
Even though the two schools are thousands of miles apart, the Liberty kids were able to ask questions with Walsh and McCallum translating back and forth.
Some of the orphans were able to see the students and ask them questions as well.
The kids were happy knowing they're making a difference.
"It was very like special, like we get to donate stuff to them for themselves and they get to live and stuff, and its just like amazing," says student Autumn Charles.
Mr. Walsh says his goal is to expose his students to places outside the Sooner State and show them how a little kindness goes a long way.