For veteran Florida firefighter Daryl Paul, the fire hose is a tool of his trade. But in his hands, old, discarded hoses become works of art.



"That's the one piece of equipment that's gonna go into the fire every time," he said.



Paul, who served as a first responder in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, first started turning strips of hoses into stars and stripes in 2015. It was a simple firehouse decoration that caught on like wildfire.



Now, they are displayed all across the country, including the local burger joint where Paul takes his family. He's made more than 100 flags, many commissioned and each unique. One commemorates a firefighter's life, using a hose he once used.