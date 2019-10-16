News
2 Killed In Miami Shooting, Police Say
Wednesday, October 16th 2019, 4:19 AM CDT
Updated:
MIAMI, Oklahoma - Detectives in Miami, OK are investigating a shooting that left two people dead inside a home near highway 69 and South Main Street.
Miami Officers say they were called out to a home around 8 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a woman shot outside the home.
Officers say they spoke with her and she was able to tell them about a man who barricaded himself inside the home.
Police say they went inside and found the man and another person dead. They also found a 4th victim in the home who was shot but survived.
So far, police are not releasing any names of those involved or the reason for the shooting.