MIAMI, Oklahoma - Detectives in Miami, OK are investigating a shooting that left two people dead inside a home near highway 69 and South Main Street.

Miami Officers say they were called out to a home around 8 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot outside the home. 

Officers say they spoke with her and she was able to tell them about a man who barricaded himself inside the home.

Police say they went inside and found the man and another person dead. They also found a 4th victim in the home who was shot but survived. 

So far, police are not releasing any names of those involved or the reason for the shooting. 

 

 