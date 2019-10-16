Man Kills His Daughter & Himself In Miami, Investigators Say
MIAMI, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released new information involving a murder-suicide in Miami that left a little girl dead. Investigators said David Billings shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter, Kayla, before shooting and killing himself.
The shootings took place inside a home near Highway 69 and South Main Street October 16.
Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson told News On 6 David Billings, 38, shot and killed the child then shot himself.
Miami officers say they were called out to the home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a wounded woman outside the home. She was identified as 38-year-old Melissa Wallace, Billings' ex-wife.
She told police her 11-year-old daughter Kayla was barricaded in the house with her ex, David Billings. Police say they went inside and found Billings and the child dead. They also found a fourth victim in the home who was shot but survived.
He has been identified as James Miller, 38. Police say he is in a relationship with Wallace. Both Miller and Wallace are expected to recover.
Officers said Billings was known to law enforcement.
"I know once last week he had called and made suicidal threats," said Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson. "No threats to the family. So apparently it had been a long domestic process for them."
Police said Wallace was pregnant when she was shot. Both she and Miller are recovering at a Tulsa hospital.