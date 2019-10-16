Police Say Man & His 11-Year-Old Son Are Dead In Miami Shooting
MIAMI, Oklahoma - Miami Police said a man and his 11-year-old son are dead after a shooting in Miami. The shooting took place inside a home near Highway 69 and South Main Street on October 16.
Police named David Billings as the shooter and also said he is dead. Miami officers say they were called out to the home around 8 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a woman shot outside the home. She was identified as Melissa Wallace, the mother of the child and Billings' ex-wife.
Officers say they spoke with her and she was able to tell them about a man who barricaded himself inside the home. Police say they went inside and found Billings and his son dead. They also found a 4th victim in the home who was shot but survived.
He has been identified as James Miller. Police say he was in a relationship with Wallace. Both Miller and Wallace are expected to recover.